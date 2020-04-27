Latest coronavirus update: Four reasons why have limited lockout

New Delhi: Several economists and health scientists are pressing for limiting the lockdown to areas that are still ravaged by the coronavirus. They say the panic and the economic fallout of the lockout has been too severe; if not read partially lifted, it would become impossible for industries, both big and small, to stage a comeback. They point out that there is a clamour all over the world to come out of hibernation.

These experts are citing four reasons why punishing the entire population of 130 crore by making them to sit at home without work, because of infection to a few thousands of people, is not justified. The reasons cited are –

1. Overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19, as the government's own estimates show a fatality rate of less than 0.3 per cent and most of those dying have had other underlying chronic illnesses.

2. It is better to provide protection and quick medical assistance to those vulnerable, particularly the elderly population and others with underlying conditions, instead of locking up the entire nation. Protecting the old and at-risk people will eliminate hospital overcrowding and allow the hospitals to take care of those ailing from diseases other than COVID-19.

3. Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation, prolonging the problem. Medical science shows that the infection itself allows people to generate an immune response, what is called antibodies, to control the infection.

This is also called "herd immunity. Moreover, medical care may not be even necessary for the vast majority of people who are infected since the Health Ministry is itself admitting that over 70% of those tested were asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms that do not require any medication.

4. People with other diseases are dying because all medical care is focused on the patients of coronavirus. Even AIIMS director admitted the difficulty experienced by those requiring urgent medical attention since surgeries for other diseases like cancer have stopped. The government now wants the hospitals that are not identified for fight against COCID-19 to attend to patients of other diseases.