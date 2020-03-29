Latest coronavirus update: 2 more test positive in Rajasthan; count 59

Jaipur: The total number of positive patients in Rajasthan rose to 59 as 5 more tested positive in the state on Sunday. One is from Jhunjhunu and the other is from Bhilwara.

Three who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who had tested positive. Three Family members of the 23-year-old from Ajmer tested positive on Sunday are his father, 57, mother, 40, and brother, 20.

Samples have been found Positive in confirmatory test. However, his 17-year-old sister was negative. The patient who reported positive from Jhunjhunu is a 21-year-old male who came from Philippines to Delhi on March 18 and reached Jhunjhunu by a taxi.

He was quarantined at home from March 18 to 22 and shifted to Singhania Institute for Quarantine on March 23. He developed symptoms on March 26 thereafter samples were sent to the Jaipur’s SMS Hospital and he tested positive on Sunday.

The 53-year-old woman who tested positive in Bhilwara was an IPD patient at Bangar Hospital from where the infection spread. Lockdown was effective and the streets in Jaipur bore a deserted look on Sunday. Food supply chains were restored, and grocery shops opened for some time in the morning.

Heavy police ensured people stayed indoors. Curfew continued in the walled city area of Jaipur where two parsons have tested positive. Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav took stock of the curfew areas.

Health minister Raghu Sharma informed, “Active screening has been done for 2.5 crore people from 60.61 lakh families and 25.5 lakh persons have been undergone passive surveillance for infection in OPDs. Almost 1,400 people have come in contact with 54 who tested +ve.

They have been screened and samples of 200 persons were sent for testing.” He said of the targeted quarantine facility for 1 lakh, centres for over 55,000 were readied. He assured there are adequate preventive, testing and treatment facilities.

Another batch of 275 Indian citizens evacuate from Iran reached Jodhpur on Sunday. The group included 133 females, 142 males, 2 infants and4kids. All were screened and shifted to Army Wellness Centre at Jodhpur.