Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's Hyderabad House Sealed Over Property Tax Dues

Jayalalithaa | PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar

Hyderabad: Municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Tuesday seized a residential house of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa, over property tax arrears.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials sealed the G+4 structure belonging to the late leader in Srinagar colony under the limits of circle 38 in Yousufguda area.

According to officials, the property bearing house number 8-3-1099/A is registered in the name of Jayalalithaa.

The GHMC took the action as the property tax arrears mounted to over Rs 82 lakh. According to officials, property tax arrears related to this building had been accumulating since 2017.

Deputy Commissioner Suresh issued notices last month to individuals associated with the property. As the concerned individuals failed to respond, GHMC officials sealed the house.

According to officials, after accounting for applicable rebates under the OTS (One-Time Settlement) scheme, the outstanding tax arrears amount to Rs 82,91,822. As the OTS will remain valid only till March 31, the arrears are likely to increase further.

The building was assessed under the commercial category as it was being used as a private office. This led to higher tax liability.

Jayalalitha’s nephew, Deepak Jayakumar, had approached the GHMC, seeking reclassification of the property from commercial to residential. Jayakumar, a resident of Chennai, had conveyed to municipal authorities the building had been used for residential purposes since 2017.

As the dues remained unpaid, the municipal officials sealed the property.

Jayalalithaa had reportedly acquired the building in 1967 for Rs.50,000. The market value of the property in 2015 was assessed at Rs.5 crore.

The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had a close association with Hyderabad since she started acting in movies. She used to frequently visit the city.

The AIADMK leader had acquired a few properties here, including a house in Secunderabad, and a farmhouse at Medchal on the city's outskirts.

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