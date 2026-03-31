Nalanda Temple Stampede: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Deceased | File Pic & ANI

Patna: Several people lost their lives in a stampede that erupted at the Maa Sheetla Mandir in Maghra village in Bihar’s Nalanda district. Sources at the spot claimed that at least eight people were killed and several others were injured in the stampede.

The incident took place when a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers at the temple. Around 10 to 12 injured devotees were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. Medical teams are attending to the injured, with some reported to be in serious condition.

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While the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appeared that possible lapses in crowd control and inadequate security arrangements led to the tragedy.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Officials have reached the scene, and further details are awaited.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of devotees as the state disaster department announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased. Each family will also get Rs 2 lakh from the CM Relief Fund as financial assistance.