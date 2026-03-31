Bihar Tragedy: 8 Women Feared Dead After Stampede At Maa Sheetla Mandir In Nalanda - VIDEO

ANI

Nalanda: A tragic incident has occurred in Nalanda, Bihar. At least eight women lost their lives, and several others were injured on Tuesday after a stampede-like situation broke out during a religious gathering at the Sheetla Temple. The injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred while President Droupadi Murmu was in Nalanda today. She is scheduled to visit the nearby Nalanda ruins, just a short distance from the Sheetla Mata Temple, where the tragedy took place.

"...There was a massive crowd there. People did not even have the space to go inside the temple. It was very sunny and since most of the people were on an empty stomach early in the morning, so some of them experienced low BP, some others fainted. Nothing else happened...The ambulance arrived very late. Why was the ambulance not made available immediately?..." a person at the hospital was qouted as saying by news agency ANI.

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"There was a massive crowd. Four of us had come from Patna. We got separated from each other. People were trampled on," a woman said as she broke down while narrating the sequence of events.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials, along with local villagers, rushed to the site. Relief and rescue operations are underway.

The Bihar government has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and issued instructions to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Officials have also been tasked with restoring normalcy at the temple as quickly as possible.

"The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident," Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X.