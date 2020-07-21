Late in the day diktat on N-95 Masks

Despite India’s seemingly unmanageable Covid-19 caseload touching 12 lakh and the death tally close to 28,000, it has taken the government nearly seven months to officially advise that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks “is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus.”

The Director General Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, has said, “ It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus, as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.''

The letter by the DGHS Rajiv Garg says, “ I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks.” The letter says that it has been observed that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public, other than designated health workers.

Senior pulmonologists in Delhi say that the DGHS letter on preventing the use of valved respirator N-95 masks has come a little too late in the day. It may be recalled that on July 5 India overtook Russia to become the third largest corona infected country in the world.