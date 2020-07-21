'Finally some good monsoon showers': Twitter after heavy rain lashes Delhi

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had predicted moderate to heavy spell of rain at few places over the national capital till 1 am on Tuesday. Several parts of Delhi including Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh, Daryaganj, Dwarka, and India gate received heavy showers.
According to a report by NDTV, the weather office has warned of thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain with a wind speed of 25-55 kilometre per hour.
On Sunday, the streets of Delhi-NCR were waterlogged following heavy rainfall. While the rains did bring relief from the soaring temperature in the city, it had counterproductive effects on its residents as many got stuck due to waterlogging and traffic jams.
The heavy rains were enough to ruffle some feathers and netizens started expressing their views on social media. Soon after, #DelhiRains started trending on Twitter and the tweets that are doing the rounds are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
