Late Captain Anshuman Singh's Parents Want Indian Army To Change Next-of-Kin Rules, What Are They Exactly?

Captain Anshuman Singh's wife Smriti Singh accepting Kirti Chakra given to her husband posthumously. Allegations made by her in-laws against her her has turned the entire matter into a controversy. | ANI

A controversy has erupted after parents of Captain Anshuman Singh, who was awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously, have demanded change in Indian Army's Next-Of-Kin (NoK) rules. They say that Smriti Singh, the wife of Captain Singh and their daughter-in-law, has taken majority of the benefits and has not even let them touch the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

What is NoK and how is it determined who gets benefits?

An officer, when being commissioned in the Army is asked to execute a will in which he or she mentions who will get benefits (NoK) in case of death of the officer. This nomination in the will covers benefits from Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF), PF and other properties the officer may have.

Usually when officers are commissioned, they are unmarried and hence often nominate their parents as NoK. When officers get married, they are asked to update their will as spouse comes into the picture.

The Hindu has reported citing sources that the army has split AGIF OF Rs 1 crore between late Captain Singh's wife and their parents.

As per rules, the pension of the late officer goes to the spouse Smriti Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended another Rs 50 lakh oof which Rs 35 lakh have gone to the wife and Rs 15 lakh have been paid to Captain Singh's parents.

“Nomination is absolutely the officer’s choice. The spouse has no role in it. She is entitled as a grieving wife,” said an unnamed army officer as quoted by The Hindu.

“Such issues do come up with the men, especially when there are dependent parents and so on. The issues are quite often resolved by the Unit but in this instance, it is particularly unfortunate as the Officer’s father is himself an ex-servicemen,”

“If Anshuman’s wife is receiving the benefits, it’s because he designated her in his will. For instance, in the case of Captain Singh, the percentage of AGIF was 50% [between his wife and parents] and for PF it was 100% to his wife.”

A teared up Smriti Singh, when she was receiving Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu made news recently.

But what started controversy is her in-laws' accusation that she has 'run away' with the money and benefits.

(With inputs from agencies)