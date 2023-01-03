e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLast rites of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh performed amid heavy security at Delhi crematorium

Last rites of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh performed amid heavy security at Delhi crematorium

A large number of people gathered outside the cremation ground, carrying placards and photos of the victim, raising 'Justice for Anjali' slogans to mark their protest against the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The last rites of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old who suffered a gruesome death after being dragged under a car on New Year's Day in Delhi, were completed amid heavy security at the Mukti Dham crematorium in the capital city on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 police and paramilitary forces personnel were deployed along the stretch from the victim's house till the cremation ground to avoid any untoward incidents.

Read Also
Delhi Accident: Victim Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi claims culprits 'hit our scooty deliberately'
article-image

Over 50 police vehicles escorted the ambulance in which the deceased's body was taken for the final journey. However, nobody was allowed to enter the cremation ground except for the family members.

A large number of people gathered outside the cremation ground, carrying placards and photos of the victim, raising 'Justice for Anjali' slogans to mark their protest against the police.

Read Also
Delhi Accident: Anjali Singh's body arrives home in Sultanpuri, funeral to be held today
article-image

"Where were the police when the incident took place," asked an angry protester.

"Anjali should get justice. We demand capital punishment for the accused," said Rampal, a resident of Karan Vihar.

"Where were the police when the victim was dragged for 12 km? How many police vehicles were there in the area," asked another protester, adding that police personnel found guilty of negligence should be suspended.

Anjali died in a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, after being dragged for around 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the car that had hit her Scooty. Five persons who were in the car have been arrested are are presently in police custody.

Read Also
'Accused belongs to your party': Urfi Javed slams Chitra Wagh over Delhi accident amid nudity row
article-image

With IANS inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court reserves order on Mamata Banerjee's plea in national anthem row

Mumbai: Court reserves order on Mamata Banerjee's plea in national anthem row

Gold ink Quran, ancient manuscripts preserved by RSS-inspired body on display at Science Congress

Gold ink Quran, ancient manuscripts preserved by RSS-inspired body on display at Science Congress

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with students on this date

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with students on this date

WATCH: Just sibling things at BJY! Rahul Gandhi showers love on sister Priyanka, plants kisses on...

WATCH: Just sibling things at BJY! Rahul Gandhi showers love on sister Priyanka, plants kisses on...

In a first, UGC urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG

In a first, UGC urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG