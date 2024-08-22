'Lao Do ₹100 Mithai Ke Liye': Akhilesh Yadav Greets Fan & Gifts Him ₹100 For His Birthday In Lucknow; Heart-Warming VIDEO Viral

Akhilesh Yadav Greets Fan & Gifts Him ₹100 For His Birthday | X

Lucknow: In a heartwarming incident, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has shown his affection for his party workers and fans in a unique way. A video circulating on social media shows Akhilesh Yadav being praised for his goodwill gesture towards his fans in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. In the video, Akhilesh Yadav can be seen stopping his convoy to meet the people waiting on the side of the road and calling out to him. While interacting with his fans, he learned that it was the birthday of one of the individuals present.

Akhilesh Yadav wished the person a happy birthday and gifted him Rs 100 for sweets. The heartwarming video of the interaction between Akhilesh Yadav and his fans is going viral on social media. The fans also presented Akhilesh with a gift, which was a painting of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. They handed the painting to him while he was sitting in his car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows Akhilesh Yadav's convoy passing through Ansal Golf City in Lucknow. When a few people waiting by the roadside began calling out to him, he responded by stopping the convoy. As they approached, one of them said, "Janmdin Hai Aaj Bhaiya" (It's my birthday today, brother). Akhilesh Yadav then asked a fellow passenger for Rs 100 and said, "Lao Do 100 Rs Mithai Ke Liye" (Give Rs 100 for sweets).

The video is widely shared on social media, with internet users praising Akhilesh Yadav for his kind act. One user noted that Akhilesh Yadav treats his workers like family. Another user commented, "By the way, when Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister, he used to stop his car and meet people. He still maintains this habit. Recently, when he was passing through Lucknow's Ansal Golf City, fans called out to him to stop the car and meet them. On the other hand, whenever the Chief Minister comes out, the road is cleared."

"Akhilesh Yadav is a leader with a wonderful personality. His nature is very gentle and polite. He meets everyone and listens to everyone," said another user on social media.