 UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Targets Keshav Prasad Maurya Over Teacher Recruitment Case; Deputy CM Responds
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, UP DY CM Keshav Prasad Maurya | X/ Canva

In a sharp attack on Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to social media platform X to criticize the BJP leader without naming him directly.

Yadav's post read, "Those who give pain should not claim to give medicine!"—a clear reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in the state.

Yadav accused a "favoured Deputy Chief Minister" of being complicit in the alleged manipulation of reservation rights during the recruitment process. He suggested that after the youth fought against these injustices and eventually secured a favorable court ruling, the same Deputy CM is now attempting to present himself as sympathetic to the cause.

Yadav implied that this move was a calculated political strategy within the BJP rather than a genuine concern for the affected candidates.

The SP leader further alleged that the Deputy CM's actions were part of an internal power play within the BJP, with the "honorable" individuals whom Maurya is indirectly targeting fully aware of the internal political maneuvering. Yadav urged the BJP to keep education and the youth out of its internal conflicts, warning that the state's progress has been hampered by such "power-hungry politics."

Deputy CM Maurya responds on X

In response to Yadav's post, Deputy CM Maurya called spade a spade and accused Yadav of spreading misinformation and engaging in deceitful politics. Maurya's post read: "SP Bahadur, Congress pawn, Shri Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a big fraud. Just like SP, which has become an automatic machine of telling lies, propagated that the Constitution will be abolished in the Lok Sabha elections, in the same way, they are spreading the lie about PDA."

The exchange highlights the deepening rift between the SP and BJP leaders, with both sides using social media as a battleground to air their grievances and rally support. As the controversy over the teacher recruitment case continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this political sparring will impact the broader political landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

