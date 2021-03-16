Land-grab: Naidu to appear before CID on March 23

Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday summoned Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister, to appear before it on March 23 for investigation into a case of alleged land grabbing.

CID officer A Lakshmi Narayana Rao served a notice to Naidu at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad naming him as the main accused for allegedly grabbing land from Dalit farmers in the state capital Amaravati.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 41 (A) of CrPc, I, A. Lakshmi Narayana Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Cyber Cell, CID, being an investigating officer do hereby issue the following notice,” said Rao. Naidu is scheduled to appear before the CID on March 23.

The DSP has also imposed a slew of conditions on the TDP supremo in the run-up to March 23, such as refraining from interfering with the process of investigation directly or indirectly and cooperating with the probe.