Land For Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav, Family Members Amid Political Crisis In Bihar

A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Hema Yadav, and others to appear before it on February 9 regarding the purported land-for-job scam case.

Earlier in the day, during a hearing, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Yadav and his relatives.

Court says enough evidence to back chargesheet

The investigative agency has issued its first chargesheet, which contains the names of Rabri Devi, Hema Yadav, Misa Bharti, Amit Katyali, Hridayanand Chaudhary, and several others implicated in the case.

The Rouse Avenue Court acknowledged the ED's chargesheet, affirming the existence of adequate evidence to justify this acknowledgment. Amit Katyali, purportedly a close associate of the Yadav family, and former railway employee Hridayanand Chaudhary have also been called to appear before the court on the specified date.

During a hearing earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate informed the Rouse Avenue Court that the "string was in the hands of the main accused in the CBI offence, Lalu Yadav and his family".

Summons come at a time of political upheaval in Bihar

These recent summons coincide with a period of heightened political turmoil in Bihar. Reports suggest that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is contemplating severing ties with the RJD and establishing a new government in Bihar with the support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

ED, in its chargesheet, alleged, "Land parcels have been bought. In 2014, this company was transferred under the names of Rabri Devi and (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi Yadav."

"The matter is of seven land parcels. Accusations against Rabri Devi are for three land parcels, Hima Yadav for two parcels and Misa Bharti for one," ED added.

The investigative agency further claimed that Rs 50 lakhs were funneled into AB Export via Tejashwi Yadav.

What are the allegations?

It is alleged that numerous individuals were appointed to Group "D" positions across various Indian Railways zones between 2004 and 2009. Rather than retaining ownership, these individuals purportedly transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Yadav and to a connected company known as AK Infosystems Private Limited.