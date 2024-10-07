Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav

Former CM Of Bihar & RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons and party leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav arrive at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with land for jobs case. Lalu Yadav's daughter and party MP Misa Bharti is also with them.

Land for job money laundering case: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi grants bail to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav on a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each. Next hearing on October 25.



Tejashwi Yadav says, "They keep indulging in political…

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of a summons issued to them by the court earlier. The judge had issued the summons after taking cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.

The final report was filed before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

About The Case

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.