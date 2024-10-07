 Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLand-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav

Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Former CM Of Bihar & RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav | ANI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

Read Also
'Law & Order Collapsed Under Lalu Prasad Yadav's Govt,' Says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
article-image

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of a summons issued to them by the court earlier. The judge had issued the summons after taking cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.

The final report was filed before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

FPJ Shorts
MG Gloster Facelift Spotted Testing: First Look at Upgraded Interior Revealed
MG Gloster Facelift Spotted Testing: First Look at Upgraded Interior Revealed
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy To Fall In Fire & Battle For Her Life, Teetu To Get Paralyzed, Both Characters Mark Their Exit
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy To Fall In Fire & Battle For Her Life, Teetu To Get Paralyzed, Both Characters Mark Their Exit
LeBron And Bronny James Make NBA History After Sharing Court During Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Pre-Season Match; Video
LeBron And Bronny James Make NBA History After Sharing Court During Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Pre-Season Match; Video
'Has NTA Forgotten To Announce The Results?' UGC NET Aspirants Feel 'Silence Is Making Things Worse' As Delay Continues
'Has NTA Forgotten To Announce The Results?' UGC NET Aspirants Feel 'Silence Is Making Things Worse' As Delay Continues

About The Case

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunaina Kejriwal (53) Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Sunaina Kejriwal (53) Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Haryana: ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Connection With Money Laundering Case In Gurugram

Haryana: ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's House In Connection With Money Laundering Case In Gurugram

Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej...

Land-For-Jobs Scam: Delhi Court Grants Bail To RJD Chief Lalu Prasad & His Sons Tejashwi & Tej...

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Accorded Ceremonial Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Accorded Ceremonial Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bengaluru Rains: IMD Predictes Light To Moderate Showers In City; AQI In Poor Category At 121

Bengaluru Rains: IMD Predictes Light To Moderate Showers In City; AQI In Poor Category At 121