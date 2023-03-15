Land-for-jobs-scam: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav moves Delhi HC seeking stay on CBI summons

Land for job scam: Tejashwi alleges sisters' jewellery taken off & shown as recovery by ED | PTI

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash three summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning him in connection with the land-for-jobs-scam case.

The plea submitted that notice under Section 160 ot the CrPC can only be issued to a person, who is situated within the local jursidiction of that police station or is within the adjoining thana.

Therefore, the Impugned Notices have been issued in gross violation of the provisions of the CrPC, more particularly the provision stipulated in Section 160 of the CrPC.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's plea is listed for hearing on Thursday (March 15) before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The CBI has, till now, issued three notices to Yadav. However, he is yet to appear for questioning. The notices are dated February 28, March 4 and March 11.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav & his family, who were jailed in connection with the case.

They were granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 in the case.

What is the land-for-jobs-scam?

The case concerns alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family while he served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that irregular appointments had been made in the railways, in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Indian Railways for hiring.

It is alleged that the candidates gave Lalu Prasad's family members land at extremely reduced prices -- up to one-fifth of the going market rates -- directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and daughter and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them. (With ANI inputs)