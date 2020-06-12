Lalu Prasad Yadav for millennials: The anti-Hindutva secular champion who ran out of tricks

Between 1990 and 2005, Bihar was a socialist utopia, an Ayn Rand-land, where the sub-altern finally exerted their voice and reversed years of upper-caste tyranny. It was a land where the daughter of a milkman could go on to top the MBBS exam and her brother a state-level cricketer.

It was of course complete hogwash, and if one were to look at the level of lawlessness, any Indian state would find it hard to compete with Bihar of the 90s and early 2000s.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reign was a reminder that nepotism, casteism, Mafia Raj and self-inducement through state coffers was no longer the preserve of upper-caste elites.

Bihar gave us many firsts. One of the oldest universities ever, perhaps the first historical instance of booth capturing, and perhaps the first non-elite sub-altern politician with a mass following, who could win elections single-handedly.

As Prem Shankar Jha noted in his review of Sankarshan Thakur’s book on Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Bihar CM threw a new kind of challenge to a previously elite democratic system: “The democratic system worked so long as the leadership remained peppered with educated people capable of understanding, however dimly, the multiple challenges of nation building. Lalu’s uniqueness lies in the fact that he has not only no inkling of these challenges but is supremely uninterested in finding out about them.”

The 'inkling' bit might be a bit off given Lalu's history with student politics and the JP movement but one can fairly agree that he was 'uninterested in nation building'. The country bumpkin image was one for the masses, even though one must say it was the norm and not the exception amid Biharis.

Of course, there are people – particularly Delhi-based journalists and Mumbai-based socialites -- who wouldn’t be able to name their own MLAs with a gun to their heads -- who get nostalgic about Lalu Prasad Yadav.

If they lived in Bihar in that era, their ostentatious display of wealth would’ve seen a literal gun to their heads unless they were in hand-in-glove with powers-that-be.

While most Indians laughed when a Qureshi threatened a cop in Anurag Kashyap’s magnum opus GoW with the line “Wasseypur hai. Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udta hai, aur doosre se apna ijjat bachata hai”, residents of Bihar viewed it as a grim tragicomic reality.

Lalu Prasad Yadav – the beginning