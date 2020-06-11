From stopping Advani's rath to Osama-look alike: 5 things you didn't know about Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has turned 72 today. This two-time Bihar CM, former Railway minister, and the leader of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar Assembly polls of 2015 literally fascinated the electorate of Bihar during his era.

By camouflaging his tactics under humour, Lalu has always been there as an unsolved puzzle for his counterparts and many political analysts. His popularity, even after he got convicted in fodder scam did not come down much. Here are the 5 things you didn't know about Lalu Prasad Yadav:

He arrested LK Advani and asked him to chill

BJP leader LK Advani is known for taking out a Rath Yatra in 1990 in support of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, the yatra was cut short when he was arrested in Bihar which was then ruled by CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu in his made the revelation in his autobiography, ‘Gopalganj to Raisina-My Political Journey’ which was published by Rupa Publications. Later, two days after the arrest, Yadav called up Advani and said, “I have got you arrested. But the guest house is set amid sylvan surroundings, with green trees and hills all around. You will enjoy walking around the guest house. Take care of your health and call me if you need anything.”

He went to teach Wharton and Harvard students a thing or two on management:

The story goes back to 2006. In the classroom filled with students and staff of Wharton and Harvard at National Rail Museum’s auditorium Lalu Prasad, dressed in his traditional kurta pajama with his famous pullover, narrated the success story of ‘Great Indian Railways’ in his casual style. The class which was puzzled due to his Hindi sprinkled with English words laughed a lot that day.

Lalu referred to the students as 'achcha bachcha log' (good kids) and asked them to be honest and hard-working in the famous lecture.

He named his daughter MISA

Lalu named his eldest daughter as Misa over The controversial Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). He was lodged in jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in 1974.

He used to campaign with an Osama Bin Laden lookalike

In 2005 elections he used a man who looked like Osama Bin Laden to attract the crowd and few minority votes as well. The name of the Osama lookalike was Noor Khalid. Noor used to campaign for Ram Vilas Paswan and when Lalu signed him for the campaign he said, "Paswan ji ka Osama mere pas aagaya (I signed Paswan's Obama now)."

He appeared in a movie

Lalu Prasad Yadav also appeared on the big screen as he made a guest appearance in a movie called 'Padmashree Lalu Prasad Yadav'.

'Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav' is a Bollywood comedy film starring stars Sunil Shetty and Johnny Lever.

He does not know his birth date

The actual age of Lalu Prasad Yadav will always be a mystery. The leader himself is not sure about his date of birth and thus he follows the information in his educational documents.