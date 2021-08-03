Lalu Prasad confirms meeting Mulayam Singh after photos trend, says natural to discuss politics

"Mulayam Singhji had been unwell. Lalu Yadav visited to enquire about his health. It is natural that when two senior politicians of the country meet, politics will be discussed," said Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

Lalu Yadav was granted bail in cases linked to the Bihar fodder scam by the Jharkhand High Court earlier this year. The cases had kept him in prison for three years.

Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said that he does not want an alliance with bigger parties in Uttar Pradesh, like Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or the Congress. Sources say the Congress though, does want some kind of an understanding with the Samajwadi Party. Their last alliance, for the 2017 assembly polls, ended in disaster with the BJP sweeping that election.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the Congress and the RJD were in an alliance. The Congress contested 70 seats, the most in the Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition alliance after the RJD (144), but could win only 19. The Congress ended up with the poorest strike rate in the opposition alliance.

Lalu Yadav's family members are married into Mulayam Yadav's family members and there is speculation that the Delhi meeting could have also discussed any political give-and-take in Uttar Pradesh when it comes to alliances.