Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav lauds son Tejashwi on RJD's silver jubilee, says 'party's future bright'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made his first appearence today on the silver jubille of his party ever since his release from Ranchi prison. The RJD supremo praised his son Tejashwi Yadav for perfectly helming the party during the assembly elections in 2020, where the RJD emerged as the single largest party. Lauding his son he also said that the party's future is bright as he had never expected such approach from Tejashwi.

Further he also hinted that he is not going to back down despite all the obstacles and charges levelled against him.

Addressing the RJD’s silver jubilee foundation day, Lalu Prasad said that the party has a bright future and he will soon visit all the districts of Bihar. He said, "I have seen five PMs and helped them become so. Initially, I was not made Union Minister but did not care about it….We will take the nation forward in the coming days."

Amid COVID-19 concern, the party's foundation day was held vitually. In his address, the former chief minister of Bihar said that inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people.