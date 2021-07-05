Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav lauds son Tejashwi on RJD's silver jubilee, says 'party's future bright'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made his first appearence today on the silver jubille of his party ever since his release from Ranchi prison. The RJD supremo praised his son Tejashwi Yadav for perfectly helming the party during the assembly elections in 2020, where the RJD emerged as the single largest party. Lauding his son he also said that the party's future is bright as he had never expected such approach from Tejashwi.
Further he also hinted that he is not going to back down despite all the obstacles and charges levelled against him.
Addressing the RJD’s silver jubilee foundation day, Lalu Prasad said that the party has a bright future and he will soon visit all the districts of Bihar. He said, "I have seen five PMs and helped them become so. Initially, I was not made Union Minister but did not care about it….We will take the nation forward in the coming days."
Amid COVID-19 concern, the party's foundation day was held vitually. In his address, the former chief minister of Bihar said that inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people.
GST, demonetisation and covid have created an economic crisis. Now, there is threat of destroying the social fabric. After Ayodhya, some people are talking about Mathura,” Prasad, a staunch critic of the BJP, said without naming the party.
Further, he went on to slam Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his government’s failure over a range of issues including rampant corruption, unemployment, mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and the law and order situation.
He claimed that the people of Bihar have a faith in the RJD that it will bring an end to their sufferings. “I want to convince people that we are not going to step back. We will not break. My rule was the rule of the poor….People believe that RJD will bring an end to ongoing problems,” said the RJD chief.
It was also said that the RJD will also celebrate the birth anniversary of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5.
It is too early to speculate about an alliance between Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Prakash in Bihar. There is no doubt that during the political upheaval in the LJP family these days, both the young leaders Tejashwi and Chirag have come closer.
