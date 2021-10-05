Lakhimpur Kheri violence: TMC delegation including Sushmita Dev meet families of deceased farmers

Kolkata: TMC delegation consisting of MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal, Dola Sen met the grieving families of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said, “We have been trying to reach Lakhimpur-Kheri since Sunday, and we could reach after two days after we have identified ourselves as tourists to enter the state.”

Notably, TMC slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being ‘silent’ over the Lakhimpur issue where farmers were killed by the alleged Union Minister’s son.

West Bengal BJP leader Shanmay Banerjee said that the Prime Minister at his own time will address the issue.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, “Heartbreaking to meet the family of the young farmer who was crushed to death in Lakhimpur Kheri. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stands with the farmers to repeal the black laws and stop these brutal injustices. She fought in Singur and assured to continue fighting for farmers of India.”

Demanding immediate arrest of the Union Minister’s son, TMC Lok MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “The accused is the son of a politician but he has killed someone and he must be penalised. India is a democratic country but democracy is missing for the last few years. BJP is ruling like an autocratic government. They are putting everyone behind the bars except the accused and killing whoever they want.”

Raising questions at the Prime Minister, Kakoli said that PM Modi is in Lucknow and despite that why he didn’t visit Lakhimpur-Kheri.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC should remember how they prevent opposition leaders like those from BJP when they head to any place which has witnessed brutal attacks by Trinamool Congress goons.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:14 PM IST