Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Mallikarjun Kharge demands Priyanka Gandhi's release, says 'Yogi Adityanath is becoming dictator of UP'

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She was on her way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district when she was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"Yogi is becoming the dictator of UP. It's illegal detention & we condemn it. She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) must be released. Those who've arrested her should be held & a probe should be initiated. We'll not tolerate such misbehaviour with our leader," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, speaking to NDTV, Priyanka Gandhi said she was pushed and her colleagues were beaten by the Uttar Pradesh Police. "I was pushed, my colleagues were beaten. We were pushed inside the jeep without our consent", Priyanka said.

"They (Uttar Pradesh police) were taking me somewhere without my consent. Isn't that kidnapping?", Priyanka said. "I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said after being detained.

"If you can arrest us, why not the murder-accused minister's son," the Congress leader said. She called it a "complete collapse of the democratic, legal process" in Uttar Pradesh, where the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is in power.

The Congress, meanwhile, demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son who has been named in an FIR by the Uttar Pradesh Police after the death of eight people, including four farmers in violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We demand that Union minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately dismissed from his post and his son arrested forthwith. We also demand that the minister should be booked for the same offence as his son as he is trying to protect him," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

"The compensation amount should be Rs one crore to each of the farmers killed in the violence. The Union minister should be dismissed first, the manner in which he is out to protect his son. He should also be booked and the same cases should be registered against the minister as those on his son," he said.

Monday, October 04, 2021