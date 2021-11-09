Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Forensic report confirms bullet fired from Ashish Mishra's gun, evidence to be produced in court

The Forensic report in the Lakhimpur case has added new problems for the Union Home Minister for State Ajay Mishra Teni. The report has belied the claims of the minister who claims that no gunshots were fired by his son and aides in Lakhimpur.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur early last month while taking out a protest march against farm laws. Two vehicles owned by Ashish Mishra (son of the MoS Ajay Mishra) and his aide Ankit Das mowed down protesting farmers on the street killing four of them while injuring others. After over a month of protest and agitation by opposition leaders, farmers' unions, and people, both the accused in the case were arrested.

However, a recent report of the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) has confirmed that bullets were fired from the licensed guns of the minister’s son Ajay Mishra and his aide Ankit Das. Though there has been no official confirmation about the outcome of the report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lakhimpur said that it would directly be produced in the court. According to sources, the FSL report that came last evening has confirmed that Ashish Mishra and his aide Ankit were present on the spot where farmers were first crushed and later on bullets were fired. However, MoS Ajay Mishra had been claiming that his son was not present on the spot instead, only the vehicle owned by him was there.

The minister had stated that agitating farmers had attacked the vehicle, which lost control due to which farmers were crushed. The videos produced before the enquiry committee and circulated on social media had clearly shown that a convoy of three-vehicle had crushed farmers who were peacefully walking on the road.

Few eyewitnesses had claimed that the minister’s son was present in the vehicle that crushed farmers and he even fired bullets. The ballistic report of FSL stated that bullets were fired from the licensed gun of the Ashish Mishra, said a highly placed source.

The licensed repeater gun and pistol of Ankit Das also have firing marks on them. The police had seized all these weapons after the two accused were taken into custody. The FSL report says bullets were fired from all these seized weapons.

It may be mentioned that in the incident that took place on October 3, four farmers, one journalist, and three others were killed. The state government had constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. The SIT has so far arrested 12 people including the minister’s son and his aide Ankit Das. Ankit Das too is the nephew of a former union minister late Akhilesh Das.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:15 PM IST