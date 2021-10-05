Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son and his men were in the car, alleges injured farmer

Two days after the horrendous violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, an injured protester has alleged that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was driving the car that ran over farmers.

According to a NDTV report, Tejinder Virk, hospitalised in Medanta, said it was unfortunate that even after 72 hours, the man had not been arrested.

"This was a conspiracy to kill us. Ajay Mishra had given a statement that he would not allow farmers in Uttar Pradesh, let alone Lakhimpur. We were protesting against this statement. We were constantly in touch with the police and administration. We were standing along the route to wave black flags at him," said Mr Virk.

Explaining the incident he said further, "We were told at 3 pm that their route has changed. We started going back peacefully. Suddenly, speeding cars hit us from behind. The car was at over 100 km/hour speed. They ran us over on purpose. Ajay Mishra's son and his men were in the car. Then I lost consciousness."

According to Mr Virk, an agitated crowd later attacked the convoy. "Our people saved some of them and turned them in to the cops."

"I am willing to testify. The Yogi Adityanath government is helping the attackers," he said.

Another farmer, Simranjeet Singh claimed he saw people deserting the cars in the convoy, firing shots, and running away. But he said he couldn't see who was driving the SUV that rammed protesters.

The protesters had already declared they would be marching on that road, he said and had told the minister's people that they should divert their cars.

Yesterday, MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish refuted all allegations that he was part of the convoy. According to a report, Mishra said, "I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event."

"People who did such things cannot be called farmers. India's farmers are not so heartless and cruel. The fault lies with the people who are leading the farmers' organisation. This is a democracy everyone has the right to have their say and wave their flag but peacefully," he said.

