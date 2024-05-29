'Lady Singham' Brutally Thrashes Man With Stick In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; Netizens React As VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Lakhimpur Kheri: In a shocking incident, a woman police officer was caught on camera brutally thrashing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The 'Lady Singham' entered the man's house with her team after receiving a complaint regarding a dispute over the construction of a wall and thrashed the person involved in the clash in front of a crowd and many police officers. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, and the internet users have given mixed reactions to the video.

The incident occurred in the Lakha area of Neemgaon in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The female police officer who is seen in the video brutally beating the man has been identified as SHO Shraddha Singh from Neemgaon Police Station.

Shraddha Singh reached the house after receiving information about a dispute between two parties allegedly over the construction of a wall in the village. There are also reports that firing occurred after the clash broke out between the parties.

Shraddha Singh reached the spot to control the situation and thrashed a man with a stick in front of the police personnel and other people of the village present on the spot. The incident was filmed by an onlooker, and the video was made viral on social media. Internet users are reacting to the viral video, praising and also criticizing the act of the female police officer.

Social Media Users React

One of the users said, "This is called making a football." The user further said, "The police reached the village in the hot afternoon and took out all the heat like this." Many users are demanding action against the police officer for breaking the law. One of the users said, "The police administration should take immediate action against this woman. No one has the right to break the law like this."

Another user said, "This is cruelty; there are ways of getting punishment by wearing a uniform. How far is it right to punish yourself in this way?" A user also praised the police officer and said, "It is a very good thing, Shraddha ji should get Bharat Ratna, she is relieving the heat of people in summer."