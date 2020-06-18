'Ladakh is the first...': Chief of Tibetan govt-in-exile slams Indo-China clash; says China is coming after all five 'fingers'

Tibetan government-in-exile President Lobsang Sangay on Thursday condemned the death of the Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan valley and urged both India and China to resolve the issue non-violently and amicably.

At the same time, Sangay said, "India needs to learn from the Tibet narrative and how the Chinese leadership mindset works moving forward".

According to a post on the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) website quoting Sangay, "We have been saying it for 60 years when Tibet was occupied, Mao Zedong and other Chinese leaders said Tibet is the palm we must occupy, then go after five fingers and the first finger is Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh."

"So we had incidents, and Dokhlam in 2017, now it's happening in Ladakh and then there is pressure on Nepal, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, so on and so forth. So we must learn what happened to Tibet, this is a big lesson for India. Unless you know what is happening in Tibet or what happened in Tibet, you will not fully understand Chinese leaders' mindset, their strategy, they have the palm, Tibet, now they are coming after five fingers."