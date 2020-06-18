Amid call to 'boycott Chinese products', Indian companies such as Paytm come under fire from netizens

Against this backdrop, companies that have Chinese or China-based investors have not been faring well. Many on social media platforms now want Indians to stop using such products and applications. But this might be easier said than done as the list of companies with Chinese investment is extensive.

As per a Financial Times report from February, China has emerged as one of the biggest financiers for start-ups in India, with approximately two-thirds of Indian start-ups valued at more than $1 billion now having at least one Chinese VC investor.

Coming back to Paytm, it is but one of the many well known companies of today that has Chinese backers. Others in the same list include Bigbasket, Zomato, Ola and Byju's. While the Alibaba Group has invested in Paytm and Zomato, the other two have received funding from Tencent.

Note that this article is not looking at Chinese companies whose products are sold in India -- such as Xiaomi.