'Ban Chinese food and hotels in India': Ramdas Athawale's 'suggestion' after violent face-off in Galwan Valley

20 jawans, including officers of the Indian Army, were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. More soldiers are "critically injured" and are undergoing treatment and that "casualties could increase", reported IANS. China has also suffered casualties. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers in the skirmish. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Ramdas Athawale has a 'suggestion' amid tensions between the two countries. Athawale has called for a ban of Chinese food and hotels in India. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "China is a deceitful country. India should boycott all Chinese goods. Chinese food and Chinese food hotels should be banned in India!"
"India has given Buddha to China, not war. But if China wants war, Indian troops will teach China a permanent lesson. India is at war with the Corona. So now we don't want war, we want Buddha. We are going to win the ongoing war with Corona and if the time comes we will also win the war with China (sic)," he wrote in Marathi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain. PM Modi added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.
According to the latest updates, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the two leaders agreed to "cool down" tensions on the ground "as soon as possible" and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries, an official statement said.
