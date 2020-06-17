'Ban Chinese food and hotels in India': Ramdas Athawale's 'suggestion' after violent face-off in Galwan Valley

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the sacrifice of the jawans will not be in vain. PM Modi added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.

According to the latest updates, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the two leaders agreed to "cool down" tensions on the ground "as soon as possible" and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries, an official statement said.