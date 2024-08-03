Ladakh: House Collapse In Kargil Leaves 12 Injured

House collapse on hill slope in Ladakh | IANS

A three-story building collapsed on a hill's slope in Ladakh's Kargil district in which at least 12 people have been injured. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The injured are taken to nearby hospital and their condition is stable.

The building on a hill's slope collapsed due to a cave-in when a earthmover was working nearby. Five people were trapped under the house debris, however, were rescued in time. The incident took place at Kabaddi Nallah in Kargil district. Residents from the nearby houses in the area were moved to safer places.

Ladakh: In the Kabaddi Nullah area of Kargil, an building collapsed early in the morning, injuring at least five people. Rescue operations are ongoing. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/Wsdrmme3vD — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2024

They have been hospitalised and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place around 3:30 am at Kabaddi Nallah, the officials said. The condition of the injured is stated to be stable.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving information about the building collapse. Police, army personnel and local volunteers were involved in the operation. Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and Kargil Deputy Commissioner, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse supervised the rescue operation, reported PTI.

The union territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and states neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving heavy rainfalls this week. The bad weather also led to incidents of cloudburst in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday which has led to six deaths so far and over 50 people missing. The search operations are been undertaken by the teams of NDRF, SDRF, Army and local authorities.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway which had been closed due to heavy rainfall was partially opened on Saturday morning for the traffic. There are also reportes of several pilgrims and tourists stranded in Uttarakhand due to bad weather conditions.

A total of 115 roads –- 46 in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 15 in Shimla, six each in Kangra and Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur, and one in Lahaul and Spiti — are closed for vehicular traffic following heavy rain from Friday evening, according to the state emergency operation centre.

(With inputs from PTI)