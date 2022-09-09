Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurgaon cancelled after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's demand

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra |

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday submitted a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to cancel the show of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

Kamra's show has been scheduled in Gurugram on the 17th of September and the VHP has demanded cancellation citing that he makes jokes on Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district.

Kamra was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo bar in sector 29 on September 17 and 18. In an Instagram post on the bar’s page on August 29, the bar had released a poster, ‘Kunal Kamra Live’, with the show timings and ticket details.

Today afternoon, The VHP Gurgaon submitted a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner, requesting that the show be cancelled as Kamra “mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show”, and that could lead to tensions.

An FIR has also been filed against him earlier in this regard.

It is requested that the show be cancelled with immediate effect, otherwise Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers will protest against it,” read a memorandum.

According to Indian Express report, Sahil Dawra, general manager, Studio Xo Bar, said, “We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble… Two men from Bajrang Dal… had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen. I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian and I don’t want any risk to my company and organisation… so we have decided to cancel it. We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have written to the ticketing company and initiated the process to cancel the show.”

