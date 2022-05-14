Kumar Vishwas reacts over Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy's 'pani puri' remark, shares image of eating golgappa with a note

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday unwittingly triggered a row saying Hindi-speaking persons were selling pani puri in the southern State alluding the language did not empower them get other jobs.

Taking a dig at those who insist jobs will be available for those who learn Hindi, the Tamil Nadu minister had also asked who are selling 'pani puri' in Coimbatore now, an obvious reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

Claiming that those who speak Hindi are engaged in menial jobs here, the minister at a Convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University Ponmudy said, "If the argument that learning Hindi could open more employment opportunities was true then why are those speaking the Hindi language selling 'Paani-Puri' here?"

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday issued a clarification after making a controversial statement in the ongoing language debate, claiming that Hindi speaking people are selling 'Paani Puri' in the state.

Making a pitch for "one country, one language", Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Hindi is spoken across India and has acceptability, and added that Union minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge that there should be one language in all the states.

Commenting over the issue, Indian poet and politician Kumar Vishwas wrote in Hindi on Instagram, "Tamil is a very rich and developed language. You should be proud that we and you are part of such language family. All of us who make idli-dosa in our regions, lovingly and respectfully call all the southern brothers "Anna". Love you ️ Jai Hind."

The whole scenario developed amidst the raging debate over the imposition of Hindi, which erupted after a Twitter spat between actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, got into a war of words with South star Kichcha Sudeepa after the latter's comment that Hindi is no longer India's national language.

