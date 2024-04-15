Kshatriya Community Demands Withdrawal Of Parshottam Rupala's Candidature Amidst Massive Protest | MELVYN THOMAS

Surat: Amidst escalating tensions and fervent demands for political retribution, the Kshatriya community in Gujarat has orchestrated a monumental protest against Parshottam Rupala, the man at the center of the Kshatriya controversy. As Rupala gears up to file his nomination papers for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat on April 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself grappling with the aftermath of a colossal Kshatriya Maha sammelan held in Rajkot.

The mammoth gathering, which convened over 1.5 lakh Kshatriyas from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, served as a potent platform for the community to voice its vehement opposition to Rupala's candidature. Previous meetings in Dhandhuka, Patan, and Himmatnagar had laid the groundwork for this unprecedented show of solidarity, culminating in Sunday's historic assembly in Rajkot.

Despite the generally peaceful atmosphere, certain speeches delivered during the event have raised eyebrows and stoked concerns. Kirti Rathore, a contestant in the Rajasthan assembly election, shockingly called for the demise of Rupala, while another speaker from Madhya Pradesh advocated for punitive measures upon Rupala's campaign entry into villages. Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Karni Sena, went as far as threatening highway blockades if Rupala faced police detention following the public meeting.

However, amidst these provocative calls to action, the majority of orators emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and discipline throughout the protest. Representatives from tribal, Mole Salam, and Scheduled Caste communities also briefly addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude towards Rupala for galvanizing unity within the Kshatriya community.

sammelan's agenda

Central to the sammelan's agenda was the unequivocal demand for the withdrawal of Rupala's candidature by the BJP. Despite sustained agitation against Rupala over the past twenty days, the ruling party has steadfastly upheld his candidacy for the Rajkot seat. Rupala himself has issued apologies on two occasions and engaged in dialogues with religious figures and select Kshatriya leaders in an attempt to quell the mounting dissent.

Notably, the Kshatriya community's protests have thus far remained non-violent, highlighting their commitment to democratic dissent and civil discourse. A spokesperson for the coordination committee outlined plans for the continuation of the agitation, revealing that "Part 2" is slated to commence on April 19, coinciding with the last day for candidate nomination withdrawals.

With Gujarat poised for Lok Sabha elections on May 7 and the withdrawal deadline looming, the unfolding saga surrounding Rupala's candidacy underscores the intricate interplay between political ambition and community mobilization. Despite assurances from the city BJP regarding Rupala's nomination filing on April 16, the Kshatriya community's resolve remains unwavering as they navigate the tumultuous terrain of electoral politics.