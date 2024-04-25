Kota Seat Of Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Kota: Kota Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan state. It comprises of part of Bundi and Kota districts and is among the 13 seats of Rajasthan that will go to polls on April 26, Friday during the phase two of Lok sabha Elections 2024.

Kota is one of the most important seats to keenly look at during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency has 8 assembly segments that include Keshoraipatan, Bundi Pipalda Sangod Kota North Kota South

Ladpura, Ramganj Mandi.

Key fights

Kota is expected to be a high profile battle between BJP's Om Prakash Birla and Congress' Prahlad Gunjal. Gujjar strongman Gunjal was earlier a BJP member who recently switched sides and joined the Congress citing differences in political ideologies. This time, Gunjal will fight on a Congress ticket against BJP's strong contender Birla who has held the seat strongly since 2019. Time will tell if BJP's Om Prakash Birla will manage to clinch a third consecutive victory.

Pralhad Gunjal (Congress) (Left) & Om Prakash Birla (BJP) (Right) | FPJ

Previous results

In 2019 General Assembly Elections, Kota showcased a power pact battle between the BJP and the Congress. Kota recorded a 69.84% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla won the 2019 General Election with a margin of 2,79,677 votes, securing 8,00,051 votes. Congress' Ramnarain Meena secured 5,20,374 votes and was the runner-up in 2019.

Kota: Past Lok Sabha Election Winners | FPJ

In 2014 General elections too, BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla had clinched victory defeating Congress' Ijyaraj Singh. He had won by securing 6,44,822 votes with a margin of 2,00,782. In 2009, Congress' Ijyaraj Singh had defeated BJP's Shyam Sharma and in 2004, BJP's Raghuveer Singh Kaushal had defeated Congress' Hari Mohan Sharma. Largely since past four Lok Sabha battles, it has been a tough fight between Congress and the BJP.

Kota: Past Lok Sabha Election Results | FPJ

Counting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.