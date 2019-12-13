Kolkata: Violent protests break out at Park Circus, other areas over CAB, NRC

Now, the protests have also spread to nearby West Bengal. In Kolkata's Park Circus area, people are reportedly conducting a protest march.

Many also took to Twitter to share descriptions of the protests. They said that tires were being burnt and roads blocked. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported by some social media users.

Many users posted videos and photos of the incidents. Social media users said that the crowd which had been at its peak around 4 pm has since begun dispersing. However, going by updates shared by the Kolkata Traffic Police on Twitter the protests have not yet completely died down.