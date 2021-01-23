'Kolkata should also be another...': Mamata Banerjee wants four capitals in the country

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that there should be four capital states in the country.



Garlanding the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125 th birth anniversary, at Shyambazar area of North Kolkata, Chief Minister claimed that January 23 will be observed as ‘Desh Nayak Diwas’ and also that soon this day will be declared as ‘national holiday’.

“Despite several reminders the BJP led central government didn’t declare this day as national holiday but soon it will be declared. I believe that India must have four rotating capital states. The British ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country, Kolkata should also be another capital state,” mentioned the TMC Supremo.