'Kolkata should also be another...': Mamata Banerjee wants four capitals in the country

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that there should be four capital states in the country.
Garlanding the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125 th birth anniversary, at Shyambazar area of North Kolkata, Chief Minister claimed that January 23 will be observed as ‘Desh Nayak Diwas’ and also that soon this day will be declared as ‘national holiday’.
“Despite several reminders the BJP led central government didn’t declare this day as national holiday but soon it will be declared. I believe that India must have four rotating capital states. The British ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country, Kolkata should also be another capital state,” mentioned the TMC Supremo.
Slamming the Central government for calling January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’, Mamata claimed that neither she nor anyone from Netaji’s family was consulted.
“Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji Deshnayak. This is the reason we call it Desh Nayak Diwas. Netaji should be understood with emotions. There are few people who love their motherland as much as Netaji. We all know about Netaji’s birthday but are unaware about his death,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Taking further potshots at the BJP government, Mamata questioned why did the Central government close the planning Commission that was conceptualized by Netaji himself.
“We don’t politicize Netaji. We are in touch with Netaji’s family all round the year. But some just want to take Natji’s name just because the election is nearing. The Centre has dissolved Netaji’s planning commission. It must be recovered. Now the central government doesn’t listen to anyone. They are destroying the federal structure,” further added Mamata.
Mamata also said that a monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built in Rajarhat area and a state-funded university, which is also being set up, will be dedicated to Netaji.
“A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities,” added the Chief Minister before starting the ‘Padyatra’ towards Red Road tio garland another statue of Subhas Chandra Bose.