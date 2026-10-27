Kolkata Shocker: Man Slaps Woman, Drags Her By Hair After Heated Argument In Residential Building Lobby

CCTV footage reportedly from Kolkata has surfaced on social media, showing a man allegedly assaulting a woman and dragging her by her hair in the presence of a security guard. The video has triggered outrage online, with netizens demanding action against the man.

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Sharing the footage on X on Monday, user Sanjay Kapur urged Kolkata Police to verify the video and investigate the incident. He wrote, “Horrific CCTV footage is circulating from Kolkata. The heartless and ruthless perpetrator reportedly is apparently some Prakash Bachawat and the victim is some Dipika Jain, or names to that effect.”

Tagging Kolkata Police, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's West Bengal unit and the official handle of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Kapur called for strict legal action against the accused.

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, he urged the police to take immediate action in the matter.

Footage shows alleged assault

According to the footage, the incident allegedly took place on October 10. The video shows a man and a woman engaged in an argument in what appears to be the lobby of a residential building. The confrontation soon turns violent, with the man knocking the woman to the ground.

The woman subsequently gets up and attempts to move away from him. However, the man allegedly slaps her before grabbing her by the hair and dragging her out of the lobby.

A security guard can be seen present during the incident.

Police response awaited

As of the time of writing, Kolkata Police had not publicly responded to the incident. The identities of the individuals involved and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault remain unverified.