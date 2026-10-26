Kolkata: CM Suvendu Adhikari Holds Subdued Bijaya Sammilani After Chor Bagan Stampede, Promises To Release SIT Report | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had organised ‘Bijaya Sammilani’ at Milan Mela ground with 600 puja committees in a subdued manner due to the Chor Bagan stampede incident.

Adhikari kept a place vacant to condole the deaths of 19 people and also handed over compensation to those who were injured during the stampede.

WB CM Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief for 19 family members who lost lives-in today's Bijoya gathering.He requested not to CLAP after his speech ends.Can't be in celebration mood after death of family members.Compare this to how Mamata was dancing after Mal flash flood. https://t.co/l5QFtT6GF9 — Subham. (@subhsays) October 26, 2026

Government Promises Lessons From Stampede

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that, taking this incident as a lesson and also from the probe that is being done by the SIT, the state government will organise future festivals more carefully.

“Will make the SIT probe report public soon after we get it. I will not say that this incident was a ‘sabotage’. I agree with Mohan Bhagawat that this is caused due to ‘human error’. I will neither call it a small incident. We will take lessons from this and will organise other festivals and also Durga Puja in 2027 more carefully. A couple of years back, there were some untoward incidents during Kartik Puja. We will take lessons from them as well,” said Adhikari.

Chief Minister Calls For Subdued Celebrations

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the overall puja celebration was good without any restriction that was imposed by the earlier government due to ‘appeasement politics’.

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Adhikari also urged people not to clap and said that the cultural programmes had to be subdued as people have lost their lives.

Pandal Artist Summoned For Questioning

Meanwhile, pandal theme artist Sushanta Sibani Paul has been summoned for interrogation on October 28.