Kolkata Chor Bagan Stampede Case Sees Second Arrest After 19 Deaths, Police Probe Pandal Collapse Announcements | ANI

Kolkata: The city police on Friday arrested Kushal Majumdar from Kolkata’s Girish Park area, marking the second arrest in the Chor Bagan stampede incident that took away 19 lives during Durga Puja.

Police alleged that, through CCTV videos, both Majumdar and Sentu were seen making announcements warning visitors that a portion of the structure was collapsing and urging them to leave immediately, following which the stampede took place amid torrential rainfall.

Notably, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier stated that he himself visited the Chor Bagan puja pandal at around 2 am and saw that no portion of the structure had collapsed.

Kushal Majumdar, announcer arrested in Chorebagan stampede, claims that a police officer had asked them to make an announcement over the miking system that rear portion of the pandal had collapsed.Can @KolkataPolice & Police Minister @SuvenduWB continue to evade responsibility? https://t.co/zdowseIpra — Nilanjan Das (@NilanjanDasAITC) October 23, 2026

Accused's Wife Alleges Husband Was Framed

Wife of Majumdar cried foul, claiming her husband was being ‘framed’.

“After the incident took place, my husband came back home and told me the incident and then kept his phone at home and told me that he is going to rescue the people and also mentioned that he will inform everyone who had told him to make certain announcements,” said Majumdar’s wife.

Majumdar’s wife also stated that her husband didn’t return home from that day but called her from someone else’s number.

“My husband said that he is safe and also stated that someone had instructed him to abscond till October 29 but the name of that person he didn’t tell me,” further mentioned Majumdar’s wife.

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Special Investigation Team Probes Stampede

Incidentally, on Thursday, a six-member special investigation team (SIT) was constituted in consultation with the Calcutta High Court to investigate the stampede situation in Chor Bagan in north Kolkata, and the organisers have been asked to keep the pandal intact.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh mentioned that all the committee members should be detained first for investigation.