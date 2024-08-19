 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Governor Calls Emergency Meeting
The rape-murder case from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has hit headlines everywhere. Now West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called an emergency meeting.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
(File pic) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | X

West Bengal Governor calls emergency meeting amid outcry over Kolkata medical college rape-murder case.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday night (August 19) said that he had "called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society' in order to keep them updated about the action being taken in the rape-murder case from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The media cell of West Bengal's Raj Bhawan made a post about this from its official handle on X.

The post has come after Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer and now a member of Parliament of India, shared a letter and urged Governor Bose and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take a swift and decisive action about the rape-murder case.

The governor referred to Harbhajan's letter and expressed his "solidarity with the civil society across India, who have voiced their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government."

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh shared his letter from his official X handle.

Latest on Kolkata rape-murder case

The autopsy report of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and killed at RG Kar hospital has revealed shocking details about the crime.

India Today has reported that the report mentions multiple injuries across the body of the deceased. It has reportedly been revealed that these injuries were sustained before the woman's death. It has also been ascertained that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.

The rape-murder case has stirred sentiments across the country. Doctors from different parts of the nation are protesting to demand justice and also better security for medical professionals at their workplaces. The doctors have also held a nationwide strike. Although emergency services in hospitals across the country are operational, OPDs and elective surgeries have taken a hit in light of doctors' protest.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under immense political pressure to ensure that investigation in the case is complete and those guilty are punished.

