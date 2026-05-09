Kolkata Police Gives Its X Handle A 'Paribartan', Follows PM Modi, Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari; Dumps Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: After the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Kolkata Police too showed support for the next ruling party, which is set to form the government in the state. On its official X handle, Kolkata Police has now unfollowed former CM Mamata Banerjee and several other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders it used to follow.

The Kolkata Police account, which follows only 42 accounts on X, now includes soon-to-be Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from these political leaders, the account mainly follows police departments from other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru, among others.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Today

Suvendu Adikari is set to take oath as Bengal CM, marking the end of 15 years of the TMC regime and the beginning of a new journey for West Bengal with the saffron party after securing 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. Heavy security deployment was seen outside Adhikari’s Chinar Park residence. Not just this, Security has been tightened across other key locations as well, Brigade Parade Grounds and outside former CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence. Security arrangements are also intensified at the RCTC Ground, where PM Narendra Modi will land before attending the ceremony.

The oath ceremony will take place at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata, in the presence of PM Modi and will be administered by West Bengal Governor Ravi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some members of the Union Cabinet and several top central BJP leaders will be present.

Historic Dawn For West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari

A social media statement issued by Adhikari this morning read, "A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi JI to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a 'Double Engine' era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins. Welcome, Pradhan Mantri Ji," a social media statement issued by Adhikari this morning read