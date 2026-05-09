'Era Of Sonar Bangla Begins': Suvendu Adhikari's Special Welcome For PM Modi Ahead Of Bengal CM Swearing-In |

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, who is set to become the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Taking to X, Adhikari described the moment as 'a historic dawn for West Bengal' and said the state was entering a new phase of development under a double-engine government. “It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji to the City of Joy,” Adhikari wrote.

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“Today, as we witness the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers. Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a ‘Double Engine’ era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of ‘Sonar Bangla’ officially begins,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, several Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

The BJP scripted history in the recently concluded Assembly elections by ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress and forming its first-ever government in the state since Independence.

Amit Shah Praises Suvendu Adhikari

On Friday, Amit Shah formally announced Adhikari as the leader of the BJP legislature party after a meeting with newly elected MLAs. Shah said eight proposals were received during the meeting, all unanimously backing Adhikari’s candidature.

“The process of selecting the leader of the party’s legislative party in the state assembly has been completed. A total of eight proposals were received. In all the proposals, there was just one name,” Shah stated.

Adhikari emerged as one of the BJP’s strongest faces in Bengal after defeating former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections, earning the reputation of a 'giant killer.'

In the 2026 elections, he registered another major victory by defeating Banerjee again from Bhabanipur by a margin of more than 15,000 votes, while also retaining his native Nandigram seat.

With Adhikari set to take the oath as Chief Minister, the BJP is preparing to begin its first term in power in West Bengal, marking a major political shift in one of India’s most politically significant states.