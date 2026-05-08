From Opposition Leader To CM: Suvendu Adhikari To Lead BJP Govt In Bengal

ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday had named outgoing Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari as the elected BJP legislature party leader and is set to become the new Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference at Biswa Bangla Convention center Shah said that every newly elected MLAs have suggested only Adhikari’s name and no second name was suggested for which he will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

“Thanking the people of Bengal I would state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘rule of development’ has now reached Gangasagar. From Gangotri to Gangasagar it will be the rule of good governance. The reign of terror is over. Finally in the land of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, his own party will form the government,” said Shah.

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Shah further mentioned that borders of the state will be strengthened for national security.

“Not just the people of Bengal I would extend special thanks to the people of Bhabanipore constituency as the ‘hole’ for strengthening the borders is now gone which was in Bhabanipore. Our target will be development so that we can keep the trust of people. After the Left Front, Trinamool Congress (TMC) kept people in fear. Now there will be women and people’s security under BJP rule,” further added the Union Home Minister.

Notably, according to party sources, there will be two deputy Chief Ministers one from North Bengal and one-woman deputy Chief Minister, likely a woman from south Bengal.

The newly elected BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari thanked everyone for their support.

“We will talk less and work more. Soon after the swearing in ceremony we will try to complete all the works that were mentioned in our party’s election manifesto. A committee will be formed with retired judges and all those who have done corruption in the state and even swindled government’s money will be punished. No one will be spared. I have received support from all the MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, according to reports the new Chief Minister will manage his office from the state Assembly till the old secretariat Writers’ Building is ready.

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According to party sources, heavyweight leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Roopa Ganguly, Indranil Khan, Swaradat Mukherjee, Ajit Kumar Jana, Nisith Pramanik, Rudranil Ghosh are likely to be part of the new government’s cabinet and veteran politician Tapas Roy is likely to be the next Speaker of the state.

After the programme at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, a BJP delegation comprising newly elected MLAs of BJP led by Suvendu Adhikari visited LOk Bhawan to meet Governor R.N. Ravi to claim the stake of forming the new government.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Ministers of 20 states will be present at the oath taking ceremony at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground.