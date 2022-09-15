Kolkata police arrests seven accused in connection with violent BJP's Nabanna march | ANI

Two days after the BJP's Nabanna Abhiyaan (march towards the secretariat), Kolkata police arrested seven accused in connection with the PCR aresen case. The arrested ones are booked under Sections 147, 148, 149, 353, 332, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, Bengal's capital city and its adjoining areas turned into a battlefield after police and BJP leaders and supporters clashed during the saffron camp's Nabanna Abhiyaan.

It should be mentioned here that this was the BJP’s first massive rally after the poll debacle in last year’s Assembly election. Thousands of party supporters from across the state assembled in Kolkata and its adjoining areas of Howrah Maidan and Satragachi, from where the rally was supposed to start.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh led the rally from central Kolkata and was stopped near Howrah Bridge.

On Wednesday, CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, breaking her silence on the BJP's rally, said that they have brought 'outsiders' to spread alleged 'hooliganism' and 'anti-social' acitivities.

"In democracy, anyone can take part in an agitation program but that doesn’t mean in the name of protest they (BJP) will carry firearms and bombs. In the name of protest, the BJP had damaged several public properties and several police were also severely injured,” said Mamata.