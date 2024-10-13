Kolkata: Patient's Kin Brutally Beaten Up With Hockey Stick & Cricket Stumps In SSKM Hospital, Protesting Doctors Raise Safety Concerns

Kolkata: Amid continuous protests by the junior doctors and common people over security and safety at the hospitals, a patient's kin on Sunday morning was brutally beaten by unknown miscreants at SSKM hospital by hockey sticks and cricket stumps leading to serious injury of that person.

According to the eyewitnesses, at least 10-15 unknown miscreants with motorbikes barged inside the trauma care centre of the SSKM hospital, the largest government hospital in West Bengal, and spotted on Sourav Modak, son of a patient from Bankura who was about to get discharged today and pounced on him and brutally beaten him.

The eyewitnesses also mentioned that the police present there was ‘inactive’ and Modak who had sustained serious injuries was lying in a pool of blood.

Soon after the incident took place the police have kept guard rails before the trauma care centre so that no one without proper identity can enter.

The police later however, said that the CCTV footage is being checked to identify the attackers.

The protesting doctors at the Esplanade said that their 10 demands are not just for safety for doctors but for everyone.

“This incident shows how hollow is the claim of hospital security by the administration. If the administration cannot give security to a patient's kin, what security will they give to the doctors? We are told that the administration is doing the needful for implementing the demands but the reality is something else,” said the protesting doctors.

On the other hand, a protesting doctor on hunger strike, Anustup Mukhopadhyay was admitted to Kolkata Medical College after he complained of severe stomach pain.

Treating doctor said that though Anustup’s condition is stable, he will be monitored in CCU for the next couple of days.

Notably, with Anustup, three doctors, two in Kolkata and one in North Bengal got admitted in the hospital due to hunger strike.

Meanwhile, several common people didn’t cook on Sunday to be a part of the hunger strike and stand by the junior medics. Several people in large numbers had also gathered in the Esplanade area to stand by the doctors.

Delhi’s IMA’s doctors’ network had written a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda to solve the issue at the earliest.

Incidentally, from Monday several doctors’ of private hospitals in that state are also going to cease work for 48 hours, to stand by the doctors on hunger strike.