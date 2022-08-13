WBSSC Scam: Treatment of Partha Chatterjee not possible in jail, say SSKM doctors

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Following a request from the Presidency Correctional Home, a team of doctors from SSKM hospital on Saturday visited for a medical checkup of suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

After over three hours of examination, the medical team of SSKM contradicted AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s report and said that Chatterjee’s treatment is ‘not possible’ in the jail medical hospital.

The doctors after listening to the problems of Chatterjee had changed a few medicines and also advised him to do yoga every day. It has been learnt that the doctors had informed the jail authorities about the necessary changes.

The SSKM doctors also told the jail authorities that Chatterjee needs to be monitored constantly.

It may be noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar had clearly mentioned that Chatterjee has some chronic problems which can be treated through medicine.

According to Presidency Correctional Home sources, following a complaint of breathlessness from Chatterjee, the doctor attached to the correctional home Pranab Ghosh has sent a letter to the jail superintendent which was forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South 24 Parganas district, who had directed the same to the SSKM hospital following which the team of doctors came to treat the suspended TMC leader.

According to Chatterjee’s lawyer Sukanya Bhattacharya, Chatterjee’s lawyers did not appeal to the court about any such treatment-related issues by SSKM.

“On August 5, Chatterjee was sent to jail custody. He informed me on August 6, that he had some health issues but after that he did not complain about it,” said Sukanya.