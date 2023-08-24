Kolkata: Young Nursing Student's Dead Body Discovered In SSKM Hostel Washroom | Representative Image

Kolkata: Controversy over the death of fresher in Jadavpur University (JU) is yet to fade out and a fresh case has surfaced over the mysterious death of a nursing student at a hostel of the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

The body of the deceased student, Sutapa Karmakar, an original resident of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was found in a partially hanging position in the washroom of the hostel on Thursday afternoon.

After her body was recovered and taken to the adjacent hospital, she was declared dead. An investigating team of Kolkata Police has already reached the sport from where the body was found and at the time the report was filed preliminary investigation into the matter was on.

Police sources said that the deceased student used to stay at the Litton Hostel of SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where berths were allocated exclusively for the nursing students of the said medical college. As per the statement given by the other hostel inmates, the deceased student has been untraceable since Thursday morning.

Finally, in the afternoon at around 12.30 p.m., her body was detected in a partially hanging position in the common washroom of the hostel. A 'mocha (body drying cloth)' and the mobile phone of the deceased student had been recovered by the investigating cops from near her body.

The mobile phone will be sent for forensic examination to retrieve data which might lead to crucial clues regarding the mysterious death.

