Kolkata: Patient climbs out of hospital ward; sits on edge of building

ANI

A patient reportedly climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is unwilling to get down.

"A patient has climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is showing unwillingness to get down. Hydraulic ladder is reportedly being brought to bring him down," news agency ANI tweeted.

Kolkata, West Bengal | A patient has climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is showing unwillingness to get down. Hydraulic ladder is reportedly being brought to bring him down pic.twitter.com/QWRhyhbhxq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

(More details awaited)