e-Paper Get App

Kolkata: Patient climbs out of hospital ward; sits on edge of building

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
ANI

A patient reportedly climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is unwilling to get down.

"A patient has climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is showing unwillingness to get down. Hydraulic ladder is reportedly being brought to bring him down," news agency ANI tweeted.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaKolkata: Patient climbs out of hospital ward; sits on edge of building

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: No-confidence motion by rebel MLAs rejected; Dy Speaker sends notice to Shinde camp

Maharashtra: No-confidence motion by rebel MLAs rejected; Dy Speaker sends notice to Shinde camp

No confidence motion against Deputy Speaker by Eknath Shinde camp rejected: Reports

No confidence motion against Deputy Speaker by Eknath Shinde camp rejected: Reports

Thane: No water for Kalyan residents on June 28 due to repair work

Thane: No water for Kalyan residents on June 28 due to repair work

Maharashtra Political Crisis: After Thane, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Maharashtra Political Crisis: After Thane, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager

Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager