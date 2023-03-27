Kolkata: Minor girl killed over advice of ‘tantric’, part of city turns warzone

Representative Image |

Kolkata: During the first-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu, South Kolkata turned into a warzone after a seven-year-old minor girl was murdered in the name of ‘sacrifice’.

One Aloke Kumar, a resident of Sridhar Roy Road in Kolkata after being detained by police had admitted that following advice by a ‘tantric’ he had murdered the minor girl.

“His wife was having miscarriages and following the advice of some tantric to murder a minor during Navratri will get him a child, the accused claimed he had murdered his neighbour’s minor daughter,” said a police official.

Minor went missing on Sunday

It may be noted that the minor girl went missing on Sunday morning and after an extensive search conducted by police, the body of the minor girl was found inside a sack from the house of the accused. The police officials said that during the probe the accused accepted that he was planning to take the body of the minor girl to the tantric.

Following the murder south Kolkata turned into a warzone after the local people agitated in front of Tiljala police station and also stopped train services.

Stones pelted by locals

The local people were also seen pelting stones at the police and several police vehicles were ransacked and some of them were even torched.

The police had to resort to shooting tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also seen being deployed after the situation turned volatile. Amidst the tumultuous situation, the body of the minor girl after the autopsy was buried far from her house.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party’s MP Saumitra Khan had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for deploying central forces as the President of the country is visiting the state.