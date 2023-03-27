 Kolkata: Protests erupt after man held for gruesome 'human sacrifice' of neighbor's daughter
Local residents became agitated by the incident and staged a protest outside the Tiljala Police Station, demanding the perpetrator be handed over to them, prompting the police to use force to quell the unrest.

A man was arrested for murdering his neighbor's young daughter as a "human sacrifice" in order to conceive a child of his own. The seven-year-old girl's body, which had multiple fatal injuries, including on her head, was discovered inside a jute sack at the accused's residence in Tiljala, South Kolkata, late on Sunday night.

Bihari migrant confesses to crime

The perpetrator, Aloke Kumar, who hailed from Bihar and was staying in Kolkata for work, confessed during questioning to committing the crime at the behest of a 'tantrik' who claimed that sacrificing a young girl would enable him to conceive a child.

WB police to go to Bihar to arrest

The police plan to travel to Bihar to apprehend the 'tantrik' based on Kumar's information. Kumar's wife had reportedly experienced three miscarriages, prompting him to seek out the 'tantrik' who advised him to adopt the path of sacrificing a minor girl.

Girl had gone missing when she went to dispose of garbage

According to the victim's parents, their daughter had gone missing on Sunday morning after being sent to dispose of garbage at a nearby bin. The police launched a search operation of all the houses in the area, and the victim's body was ultimately found at Kumar's residence, resulting in his arrest.

