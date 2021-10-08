Kolkata: KMC lodges complaint against promoter for illegally filling up water body at Beliaghata

Kolkata: An FIR was lodged at Beliaghata Police station against a promoter Raju Nashkar after he tried to illegally fill up a water body at Beliaghata.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) sources, the KMC officials had complained to police after West Bengal Transport Minister and KMC chairperson Firhad Hakim had instructed them to do so.

The KMC sources also mentioned that the FIR was based on violation of West Bengal Inland Fisheries Act 1993 (Amnended).

According to local people, Raju has been doing alleged illegal activities but nobody could tell him anything.

“Raju illegally had set up boundary walls across the water body which is approximately of 14 katthas. After the KMC officials were informed the fencing work was immediately stopped and an FIR was lodged against him,” said a local person on anonymity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:02 PM IST