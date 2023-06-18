Kolkata: ISKCON’s Jagannath Rath Yatra Focuses on 'Mental Peace' After Odisha Train Tragedy

After a recent triple train mishap, where in just a few seconds hundreds of people lost their lives affecting the lives of so many of their near and dear ones, ISKCON Kolkata has decided to keep their theme of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra this year as 'mental peace'.

With the growing number of individuals affected by mental illness worldwide, ISKCON devotees will enlighten attendees on how to achieve mental peace even in challenging situations. Through spiritual knowledge, they aim to dispel the darkness of ignorance and guide individuals towards tranquility.

Speaking about another attraction of Rath Yatra this year to Free Press Journal, ISKCON vice president and spokesperson Radharaman Das said, “This year, the Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata will witness the presence of devotees from both Russia and Ukraine. Surprisingly, these devotees from both countries will be staying together, sharing meals, and joyfully dancing in front of Lord Jagannath. It is truly mesmerizing to witness how Lord Jagannath brings people from these two nations together, despite their ongoing bitter conflict. Lord Jagannath, the universal deity, has the potential to create a true sense of unity among the people of this world, akin to a real United Nations.”

Speaking about the schedule, Das mentioned that on June 20 (Tuesday) the inauguration will be done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee followed by a dance programme by Dona Ganguly and troupe, the Rath will start at 1:30 pm.

Route of Rath

Hungerford Street near Minto Park) 3C Albert Road (ISKCON TEMPLE) ->Hungerford street-> A.J.C Bose Road- >Sarat Bose Road->Hazra Road-> S.P.M Road-> A.T.M Road-> Chowringhee Road-> Exide Crossing-> J.L Nehru Road-> Outram Road-> (Straight to Brigade Parade ground).